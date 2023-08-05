New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 67,764 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,764 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Vipshop by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $19.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

