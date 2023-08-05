New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 125.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,196 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 66,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 319.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 32.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $28,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.8 %

ArcBest stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $122.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.57.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. ArcBest’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In related news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ArcBest news, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $628,972.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,707.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

