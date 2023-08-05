New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,600 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 681.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,157,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,832,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DT Midstream by 129.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 971,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,704,000 after acquiring an additional 548,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in DT Midstream by 43.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,540,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,588,000 after acquiring an additional 467,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.57 per share, for a total transaction of $69,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,523.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Slater acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $400,005 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

DTM opened at $52.14 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.10 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 40.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

