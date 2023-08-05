New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 318,579 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 693,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318,579 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TME. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 391,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 225,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 846,710 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE TME opened at $6.44 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.77.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

