New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 7,676 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,207,724 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,942,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,688 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 594,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 128,344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 33.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 989,692 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 247,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 181.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.03.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

