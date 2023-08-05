New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SON. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 12.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,362,000 after acquiring an additional 245,913 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 87,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 20.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SON opened at $57.66 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $53.78 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.47.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

