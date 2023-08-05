New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC opened at $84.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

