New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 275,855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,738 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 40.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 683.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUN opened at $17.53 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.13 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $996,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,222,989.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.37.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

