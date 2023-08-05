New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 390,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,743 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,022,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,253 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,458,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,381 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,491,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,682 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in MGIC Investment by 1,232.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,751,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,764,000 after buying an additional 1,619,665 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 67.83% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

