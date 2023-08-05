New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $907,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 104.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

MAN stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.66.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.04). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

