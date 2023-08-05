New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Monro were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Monro by 204.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,430,000 after purchasing an additional 585,861 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Monro by 35.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 286,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,790,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Monro by 232.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254,876 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 107,669 shares during the period.

Monro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $35.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.89. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monro

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, for a total transaction of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

