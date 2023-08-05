New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Elastic were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Elastic by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Elastic by 2,063.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total transaction of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,694 shares of company stock worth $25,962,227 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ESTC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $63.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

