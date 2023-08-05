New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,652 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 643.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 125.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 738.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 161.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.06, for a total transaction of $697,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,691 shares in the company, valued at $49,944,464.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,974 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $267,808.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,474 shares of company stock worth $2,598,734. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $80.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.47. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $99.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.46.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

