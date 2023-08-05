New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vertex were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Stock Performance

VERX stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.68 million. Analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VERX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vertex from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vertex from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vertex from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Destefano sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $2,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,881.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,738,850 shares of company stock valued at $32,639,332. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VERX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.