New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $5.96 Million Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,696 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 333.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Univar Solutions by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 27,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 452,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions Price Performance

Shares of UNVR opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.49 and a one year high of $36.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.60.

Univar Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.