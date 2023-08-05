New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.01 Million Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,819 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Element Solutions by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Element Solutions by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,997 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,541,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,772,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.21. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 23,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $442,964.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,643. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.