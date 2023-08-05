New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,919,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 164,677 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 442.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,969,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

AMG stock opened at $139.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.58. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.12 and a fifty-two week high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Articles

