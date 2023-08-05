New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.26 Million Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GameStop were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Ryan Cohen acquired 443,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,181,880.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 10,484 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $243,962.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,302.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Ryan Cohen purchased 443,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $9,999,760.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares in the company, valued at $830,181,880.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.87 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. GameStop Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

