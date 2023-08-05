New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,618 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,682 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Olin were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $58.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Olin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

