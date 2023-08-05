New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Certara were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Certara by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Certara alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CERT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of Certara stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,801.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.