New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,028,470 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Evolent Health Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.81.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.58 million. Analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $3,247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,200,850.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $3,247,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,200,850.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 33,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $1,016,078.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,011 shares in the company, valued at $24,101,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,474 shares of company stock worth $4,804,088. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.