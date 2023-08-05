New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 28,830 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Impinj were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 617,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,409,000 after purchasing an additional 166,563 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 428.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 203,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 164,838 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Impinj by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 156,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Impinj by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 153,039 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $358,960.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total transaction of $48,023.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total value of $358,960.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 42,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,607 shares of company stock worth $2,217,445. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj Stock Performance

PI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

PI opened at $60.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -108.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.38 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.72.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

