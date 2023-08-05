New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,998 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $69.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

