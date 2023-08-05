New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,851 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 227,498 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8,208.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $70,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Insider Activity

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,723. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.19. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $381.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.79 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integra LifeSciences



Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

