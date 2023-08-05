New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.60) to GBX 4,440 ($57.00) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($34.02) to GBX 2,920 ($37.49) in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.77) to GBX 4,000 ($51.35) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,901.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

