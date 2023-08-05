New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Diageo Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.85. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $191.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
