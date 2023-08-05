New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $6,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Plug Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in Plug Power by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 39,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Plug Power by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $11.56 on Friday. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $31.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.83.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

