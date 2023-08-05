New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,412 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Semtech were worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,200,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,437,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at $9,759,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Semtech by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 266,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Semtech by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $27.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Semtech in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

