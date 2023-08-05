New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,098 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chase were worth $5,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCF. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Chase by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Chase by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 35,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chase by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chase by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

CCF stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $135.27.

Chase ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $188,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,652,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $528,255. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

