New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 15,189 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,189 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Teradata were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 5,169,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,991,000 after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,296,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,634,000 after buying an additional 88,515 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,443,000 after buying an additional 388,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,950,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,438,000 after buying an additional 53,585 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,294,000 after buying an additional 488,522 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $55.70 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $44.16.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.91 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.11.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

