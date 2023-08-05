New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,029 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Polaris by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 213,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 31.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 48,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 48.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $115.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Shares of PII opened at $130.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.43 and its 200 day moving average is $114.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,927 shares of company stock valued at $18,083,606 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

