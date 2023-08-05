New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,977 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,977 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 163.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDU opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.76. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $22.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDU. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

