New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 23,418 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,418 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,945,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 33.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 95,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Sally Beauty by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sally Beauty in the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the first quarter worth about $499,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of SBH stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.32. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $18.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 62.12% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $931.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

