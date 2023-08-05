New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,553 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,509,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,802 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,532,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 640,694 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,466,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,144,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 910,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,221,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $131.74 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.71.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.