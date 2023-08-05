New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 26,298 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 271,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,179,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,112,000 after buying an additional 2,381,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,288,000 after buying an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $18.87 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

