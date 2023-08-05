New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,824 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $6,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,302,000 after purchasing an additional 21,712 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after purchasing an additional 43,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after purchasing an additional 72,066 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after purchasing an additional 429,802 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 676,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,900,000 after purchasing an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

