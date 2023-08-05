New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,752,980 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,752,980 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 54.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,487,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $214,117,510,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Starwood Property Trust by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

