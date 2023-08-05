New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,500 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,640,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 250,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 34.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 132,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 246.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Rayonier by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on RYN. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.99. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 207.27%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of March 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

