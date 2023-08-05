New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,271 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBCF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

