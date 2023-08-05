New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,646 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,819,000 after buying an additional 87,283 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 164,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 53,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kornit Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $28.88 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. On average, research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

