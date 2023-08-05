New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,183 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,183 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,319,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,607,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in PubMatic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,332,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $21,971,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PubMatic

PubMatic Stock Up 0.3 %

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 7,500 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 18,005 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $325,890.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,109 shares in the company, valued at $906,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,087 shares of company stock worth $2,135,301. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.93. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.84 and a beta of 0.86.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. PubMatic had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $55.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.89 million. Analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

PubMatic Profile

(Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.