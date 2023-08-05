New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,963 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,963 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comerica were worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comerica by 566.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Comerica by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after purchasing an additional 618,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $53.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day moving average is $50.70. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

