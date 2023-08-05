New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes Position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 736,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVTS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $8,462,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Price Performance

NVTS stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.63 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navitas Semiconductor news, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 23,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $232,586.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,829,035.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 79,590 shares of company stock valued at $818,377 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

