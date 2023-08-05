New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 526,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,197 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LESL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 20.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $6.90 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.36 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

