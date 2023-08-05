New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,813 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.54 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

