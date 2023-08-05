New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in PROG were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PROG by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after acquiring an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,627,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after purchasing an additional 53,578 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP raised its holdings in PROG by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,349,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,789,000 after purchasing an additional 166,873 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRG opened at $38.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.49. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

