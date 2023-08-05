New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,428,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,277 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,690,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,723,000 after buying an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.40.

NYSE EXP opened at $188.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

