News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in News were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of News by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,894,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,393,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,992,000 after purchasing an additional 536,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,216,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,541,000 after purchasing an additional 210,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of News by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,052,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,329,000 after purchasing an additional 164,957 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of News by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 8,873,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,244,000 after purchasing an additional 877,955 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News Stock Performance

NWSA opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.43. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

