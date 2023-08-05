Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 350.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.
NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.
Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.
Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.
