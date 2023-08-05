Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,020 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 350.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amkor Technology by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after buying an additional 21,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amkor Technology Price Performance

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,370.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

