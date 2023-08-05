Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Clarivate by 637.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Clarivate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.97 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on Clarivate from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.