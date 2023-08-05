Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 410 Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Tidewater in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Trading Down 1.0 %

Tidewater stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $65.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TDW. StockNews.com began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Tidewater from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Tidewater in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Insider Activity at Tidewater

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 1,135 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.06 per share, for a total transaction of $64,763.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,026,792 shares in the company, valued at $172,708,751.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

